Tulsa Public Schools: Classes Are In Session Monday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools says classes will be in session today, even though we have winter weather in the forecast.
On Sunday evening, TPS posted "Our bus drivers will be up bright and early to warm up our buses and get them as comfortable as possible for our students."
School will be open as usual tmrw! Our bus drivers will be up bright & early to warm up our buses and get them as comfortable as possible. Please make sure to bundle your children up in the morning. If you need assistance with warm clothing, contact https://t.co/kdzwlmykjE.— Tulsa Public Schools (@TulsaSchools) November 12, 2018
The buses are set to leave the district's bus barn on schedule this morning. Since the district plans to have school today, drivers arrived a bit early to start warming up the buses.
With winter weather on the way, TPS drivers are already here warming up buses as the temperatures drop. @NewsOn6 #okwx pic.twitter.com/VHT15Py8T7— Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) November 12, 2018
TPS says they do this whenever temperatures get dangerously cold and our News On 6 meteorologists say the temperature is expected to drop today.