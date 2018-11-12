TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools says classes will be in session today, even though we have winter weather in the forecast.

On Sunday evening, TPS posted "Our bus drivers will be up bright and early to warm up our buses and get them as comfortable as possible for our students."

The buses are set to leave the district's bus barn on schedule this morning.  Since the district plans to have school today, drivers arrived a bit early to start warming up the buses.

TPS says they do this whenever temperatures get dangerously cold and our News On 6 meteorologists say the temperature is expected to drop today.