City Of Tulsa Crews Standing By For Winter Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa has crews on standby this morning to treat roads and highways when needed.
Major streets and highways are the main priority for the city as the weather starts getting bad this morning.
Once those roads are salted they will work on residential areas.
The entire city has actually already been divided into 35 specific routes totaling almost 2,000 miles. That makes things a little easier for salt and sand truck drivers to know where to go once the weather starts getting bad.
The city has all kinds of winter weather gear they can use if need be. 67 sand-salt spreaders, 12,500 tons of salt on hand.
Right now, city crews are prepping to pre-treat roads.
According to the city's website it will take crews 24-36 hours to salt all 35 routes across the city.