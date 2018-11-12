News
CANCELED: Tulsa's Annual Veterans Day Parade Canceled Due To Weather
Monday, November 12th 2018, 5:07 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Organizers announced the cancellation of the Tulsa Veterans Day Parade at about 9 a.m.
It's the first time the parade has ever been canceled due to weather.
This year's parade would have honored all veterans with the theme "100 Years of Honor and Service," commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
Tulsa's is one of the largest Veterans Day parades in the United States with nearly 4,000 people participating in some way, more than 300 vehicles and more than 100 other types of entries.
The parades in Claremore and Wagoner scheduled for Monday morning were also canceled due to weather.