Tulsa's Annual Veterans Day Parade Still On For Monday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa is celebrating veterans with its annual Veterans Day parade this morning.
This year's parade will honor all veterans with the theme "100 Years of Honor and Service."
In honor of 100 years, a 100-year old veteran will be participating in the parade festivities.
It's one of the largest Veterans Day parades in the United States with nearly 4,000 people participating in some way, more than 300 vehicles and more than 100 entries.
You will of course want to be aware of a number of road closures in the downtown area as well.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. at 3rd and Boston and the winds its way throughout downtown Tulsa.
Parade organizers will have a trolley today from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m to help people get to and from the parade route.
Organizers say they have received a lot of questions on how weather could affect today's parade. They say it is on, no matter the weather, adding that service men and women are "hardy creatures" and do not quit.