Police Arrest 3 Armed Robbery Suspects Following Pursuit In SW OKC
Monday, November 12th 2018, 5:42 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police arrested three armed robbery suspects after a pursuit near southwest OKC.
According to police, the suspects were involved in an armed robbery at Mr. C's Gas Station near south May Avenue and southwest 49th Street.
Police said they intervened in the pursuit and caused the suspect vehicle to crash out near south MacArthur Boulevard and Airport Road.
The suspects were taken into custody around 5:30 Monday. Authorities said one suspect was transported to the hospital for unknown reasons.
No names were released.
