Sources: Marvel Comics' Stan Lee Dead At 95
Monday, November 12th 2018, 12:59 PM CST
Updated:
Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA - Marvel Comics mogul Stan Lee has died at the age of 95, according to multiple news sources.
The death was first reported by TMZ.
Lee created or co-created Black Panther, Spider-Man, X-Men, The Mighty Thor, Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, Daredevil, Ant-Man and other characters.
