One Man Dead After Muskogee Officer-Involved Shooting
Monday, November 12th 2018, 3:14 PM CST
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee Police say an officer shot and killed a man at a restaurant Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened at the I Don’t Care Bar and Grill on West Shawnee Street.
Muskogee Police say officers went to that location to arrest a person for outstanding warrants. Because there were other people inside, they decided only one officer would go in to make the arrest.
Police say the officer got one cuff on the man, but the man turned and pulled out a small handgun. The officer fired, hitting the suspect.
The suspect died. Police say neither the officer nor any other person at the restaurant was hurt.