ORU Students, Staff Volunteer At Salvation Army Red Kettle Locations
TULSA, Oklahoma - Students and staff from Oral Roberts University are trying to beat the record they set last year with the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program for the most money raised in one day.
Bell ringers from ORU took over all 25 red kettle locations in the Tulsa area Monday.
“We have a two-hour shift, so we’ve got our hats and gloves and scarves on,” said volunteer Carol Holderness. “We’re here to weather the storm and bring good cheer.”
The ORU bell ringers will be out until 7:00 p.m. Monday.