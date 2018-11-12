OKC Armed Robbery Suspect Shot, Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating an armed robbery suspect was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Oklahoma City.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to the reported robbery at the Metro PCS store in the 200 block of Southwest 44th Street around 5:50 p.m. Monday, November 12.
Police said the suspect robbed the store with a handgun. And then, the clerk working there stuffed a tracking device in the suspect's getaway bag as he fled from the scene.
Details surrounding what led the the shooting have not been released. But the OCPD says, three officers shot and the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.