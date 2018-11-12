Army Major Returns Home, Surprises Kids At OKC School Assembly
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Army Major got the chance to surprise his three children at school Monday.
Army Major Shawn Dillion has been deployed for the past nine months in South Korea.
His three boys go to Crossings Christian School and didn’t expect him home until later this year.
On Monday the school had an assembly to honor service men and women.
Every service member got a round of applause, while Major Dillon hid in the production room of the auditorium.
“I hope the timing is right,” Dillon said before the big reveal.
At the end, it was explained to the crowd that Dillion was overseas but wanted to tell his family “hello” in a video message.
His three sons were asked to come on stage to watch. When the video ended, Major Dillon walked out on stage to surprise is sons.
“Oh my God,” one of Dillon’s sons exclaimed as all three hugged their dad.
“My heart just dropped. I was surprised to see him,” said Parker Dillon, who is in high school.
“I just missed him,” said 2nd grader Gray Dillion.
“It was really emotional....it was worth the wait,” said Major Dillon’s wife Amy, who was in on the surprise.
“They’ve all grown up so much. I just missed them. I just want to hang out with them,” Major Dillon said after the surprise.