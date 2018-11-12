Oklahoma Teens Record Themselves Throwing Beer Bottles, Rocks At Vehicles
MOORE, Oklahoma - A so-called teenage prank goes viral. Several joyriding teens Snapchatted themselves throwing beer bottles and rocks at passing and parked vehicles in Oklahoma City.
Following backlash on social media, the teens allegedly said it was a joke.
The video shows at least three underage teens drinking, hanging out of a window of a moving vehicle, and destroying property for entertainment.
Video capturing a teen launching a beer bottle into a parked vehicle quickly caught Jerrell Brewer's attention.
"As I’m watching, I noticed my truck. So, I watched the video like three times and watched it in slow motion. And I realized it was my truck that they hit," said Brewer.
Brewer said that's when he went to inspect his work pickup that had been parked in front of his house and found a dent in the door.
"Driver's side, front door, right underneath the window. They were trying to hit the window, but they missed it by an inch and hit the door," said Brewer.
Brewer said initially he thought he may have been targeted. But after watching the video, he quickly learned there were other victims.
"Especially, they put it on social media. They were having a good time, and they didn’t show any type of remorse whatsoever,” said Brewer.
The video shows the teens egging each other on.
Brewer said that while he's embarrassed for the teens and their parents, he’s more upset about what they've cost him.
"I've got four kids of my own. Once I pay the deductible, it's going to impact what I can do with my kids," said Brewer.
He said he plans on pressing charges, hoping these teens understand the magnitude of their actions.
"You're putting people’s lives in danger," said Brewer.