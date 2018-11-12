Wife Of Man Shot By Wagoner Police Says Mental Health Played A Role
WAGONER, Oklahoma - A day after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Wagoner, the family of the man killed is trying to come to grips with what happened.
Elisha Kelley’s wife says she wants everyone to know the man she loved was a wonderful father, husband, and friend.
While the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation tries to piece together what happened between Wagoner police and Kelley, his wife blames the shooting on her husband’s mental health.
“He was my world,” said Helen Kelley. “It was devastating. I just don’t know what I’m going to do now without him.”
It’s been just over 24 hours since Kelley’s husband was shot and killed by a Wagoner police officer.
She says her husband suffered from mental illness.
“He does have a mental health problem. He was supposed to be taking medicine, but he apparently thought he was okay,” she said.
The OSBI says Elisha was changing lanes and speeding through traffic when a Wagoner police officer tried to pull him over. They say that, at one point, Elisha got out of the car and charged at an officer and that’s when the officer fired his gun, hitting Elisha several times.
“I don’t want anybody else with mental health or anything like that to have to suffer what I’m suffering,” said Kelley. “It’s like I lost my world. I don’t know what to do now.”
The OSBI says Elisha didn’t appear to have a weapon on him. He died at the hospital.
While investigators are still looking for answers surrounding the shooting, Kelley says she knows one thing for sure.
“He was always chipper, always talking about the Lord, so I know where he’s going,” she said.
The officer is now on administrative leave. His name has not been released.