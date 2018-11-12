Serial Theft Suspects Captured, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police arrest two people they say are connected to recent burglaries.
Police say officers were at a local motel watching a vehicle of interest in several thefts when they saw Richard French get into the vehicle. They say a check of the VIN revealed it was stolen.
During a search of the stolen truck, officers found multiple checks, license plates, ID cards, and papers that were either stolen or forged.
Officers say they went to the motel room in which French had been staying. In the room, they found a woman, identified as Candace Berry, who had an outstanding warrant out of Wagoner County.
Police say French and Berry had stolen property from nearly a dozen Tulsa cases with them, and some of the other property could be from thefts in other locations.
Both suspects were arrested on multiple complaints, police say.