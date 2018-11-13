TULSA, Oklahoma - Clouds are in the process of clearing across northeastern Oklahoma and will continue to allow temps to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s right before sunrise with north winds remaining in the 10 to 15 mph range. Wind chill values are expected to remain low this morning with values from the single digits and lower teens this morning into the upper 20s and lower 30s this afternoon. Daytime highs are expected to reach the mid-30s today with sunshine and north winds near 10 mph. Wednesday will also remain cold with morning lows in the upper teens and highs in the lower 40s. We should have mostly sunny conditions both today and tomorrow, yet Wednesday could prove tricky due to an upper level system nearby.