Low Wind Chills Tuesday Across Northeast Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Clouds are in the process of clearing across northeastern Oklahoma and will continue to allow temps to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s right before sunrise with north winds remaining in the 10 to 15 mph range. Wind chill values are expected to remain low this morning with values from the single digits and lower teens this morning into the upper 20s and lower 30s this afternoon. Daytime highs are expected to reach the mid-30s today with sunshine and north winds near 10 mph. Wednesday will also remain cold with morning lows in the upper teens and highs in the lower 40s. We should have mostly sunny conditions both today and tomorrow, yet Wednesday could prove tricky due to an upper level system nearby.
The upper level low is positioned across the state and will continue to close-off across Texas later tonight into early Wednesday while lifting across East Texas into Arkansas. Locations to the east of this feature will have active weather across the deep southeastern U.S. across the East Coast. Locations directly underneath the closed low will experience some showers or flurries Tuesday night into Wednesday but this should remain east of Oklahoma into part of Arkansas. This feature may be close enough to bring a few clouds across the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line tomorrow.
Thursday into Friday south winds will return and basically, slowly bring warmer weather back to the state. We’ll be nearing the lower 60s Friday afternoon across most of the region. But another cold front will bring us back down into the weekend.
The northwest flow pattern aloft will bring another medium length trough out of Canada into the plains Saturday. This feature will bring another surface front across the state Saturday with a very slight chance of light showers or flurries late Saturday evening into pre-dawn Sunday and a notable cool-down. The QPF with this system is extremely low and I’ll only make some mentions this morning for this period. We’ll give it another day or two and see how the data stacks up with previous runs.
Most of the roadways should be in good shape this morning. But there may be one or two slick spots. Drive safely. As always.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.