During an emergency hearing Monday, Circuit Chief Judge Jack Tuter said he's seen no evidence of wrongdoing in the vote-counting in Broward County and urged all sides to "ramp down the rhetoric." Tuter said there is a need to reassure citizens that the integrity of the Florida recount is being protected.

But President Trump again alleged without evidence that the state was dealing with voter fraud, tweeting Monday morning that "large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged."