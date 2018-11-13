TULSA, Oklahoma - The George Kaiser Family Foundation is launching a new program to get young entrepreneurs to move to the City of Tulsa.

It's called Tulsa Remote.

The program will pay $10,000 to anyone 18 or over who can meet the following requirements...

  • You have to be able to move to Tulsa within 6 months.
  • You have to have full-time remote employment, meaning you work outside of a traditional office or from home or be self-employed full time.
  • You also have to be eligible to work in the U.S.

If selected, you'll get office space at 36-Degrees North, a discount on a downtown apartment and access to community events and meet-ups.

If you or you know someone who would be interested, visit Tulsa Remote.