Funeral Tuesday For 2 Beggs Students Shot, Killed By Their Mom
BEGGS, Oklahoma - School is canceled in Beggs Tuesday where many students will attend the funeral for two Beggs High School students, deputies say were shot and killed on Thursday, November 1st.
The service for Kayson and Kloee Toliver is set for 11 a.m. at the Beggs Event Center on West 9th Street.
It's been nearly two weeks since Okmulgee County deputies say Kayson and Kloee were both shot by their mother, Amy Hall in their rural Nuyaka home.
Kayson died at the scene while Kloee was declared brain dead, then passed away last week.
Their sister who was also shot, is now out of the hospital.
Friends say Kayson planned to go to college to play football and become a volunteer firefighter while Kloee loved kids and wanted to be a doctor.
Their mother, Amy Hall remains in the Okmulgee County jail.