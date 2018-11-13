Phillips 66 Working On Two Major Pipeline Projects
BISMARCK, North Dakota - Phillips 66 and Bridger Pipeline say they have preliminary plans for a new pipeline to send Bakken crude oil in North Dakota to Texas.
The companies say the Liberty Pipeline would transport 350,000 barrels of oil per day from the Bakken and Rockies production areas to Corpus Christi, Texas.
Phillips 66, which has offices in Bartlesville, and Bridger Pipeline say the project would involve a combination of new construction and expanding existing pipelines. If regulatory approval is given, the pipeline is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2020.
Phillips 66 also announced a proposed Red Oak pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma to Corpus Christi, Houston and Beaumont, Texas.
The Red Oak Pipeline is expected to have an initial capacity of 400,000 barrels of oil per day. This pipeline, like the Liberty Pipeline is anticipated to be placed in service by the fourth quarter of 2020.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.