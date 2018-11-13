TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police closed a major road because of a large natural gas leak.

The leak is near the QuikTrip at 71st Street just east of Highway 75.

Image of the scene of the natural gas leak.

Police closed 71st Street at Olympia as a precaution. They ask drivers to use 81st Street until a repair crew can fix the break.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed a repair crew digging a hole next to the intersection. An Oklahoma Natural Gas spokesperson says a construction crew caused the break and ONG is working to fix it.

So far no one has reported any injuries.