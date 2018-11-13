News
Natural Gas Leak Closes South Tulsa Intersection
Tuesday, November 13th 2018, 11:25 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police closed a major road because of a large natural gas leak.
The leak is near the QuikTrip at 71st Street just east of Highway 75.
Police closed 71st Street at Olympia as a precaution. They ask drivers to use 81st Street until a repair crew can fix the break.
Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed a repair crew digging a hole next to the intersection. An Oklahoma Natural Gas spokesperson says a construction crew caused the break and ONG is working to fix it.
So far no one has reported any injuries.