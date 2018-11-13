TULSA, Oklahoma - No Bake Energy Bites

Total Time: 10 Mins.

Prep Time: 10 Mins.

Cook Time: 0 Mins.


INGREDIENTS:
•    1 cup (dry) oatmeal (like old-fashioned oats)
•    2/3 cup toasted coconut flakes
•    1/2 cup peanut butter
•    1/2 cup ground flax seeds
•    1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips (or vegan chocolate chips)
•    1/3 cup honey or agave nectar
•    1 tablespoon chia seeds (optional)
•    1 teaspoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:
1.    Stir all ingredients together in a medium bowl until thoroughly mixed. Cover and let chill in the refrigerator for half an hour.*
2.    Once chilled, roll into balls of whatever size you would like. (Mine were about 1″ in diameter.) Store in an airtight container and keep refrigerated for up to 1 week.
3.    Makes about 20-25 balls.

*Prep time listed does not include time for the mixture to chill.  To speed up the chilling, I recommend spreading the mixture out on a baking sheet, then covering it with plastic wrap and refrigerating.