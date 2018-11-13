Blood, Platelet Donations Urgently Needed, Red Cross Says
The American Red Cross says it is facing a severe blood shortage and donors are urgently needed, as well as volunteers to host blood drives.
During the months of September and October, “the Red Cross collected over 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than what hospitals needed,” the organization said in a news release.
“This time of year, as many give thanks for family, friends and good health, it’s important to remember that patients across the country cannot survive without your generosity,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “From traumas to ongoing cancer treatments, the need for blood doesn’t stop for the holidays. People can give back – and help those in need – by making a lifesaving blood or platelet donation now and hosting a blood drive in the weeks to come.”
The organization says donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O.
The Red Cross estimates that more than 4,000 blood drives across the country, including more than 60 in Oklahoma, will be needed to keep the shortage from lasting through the winter.
How To Help
The Red Cross says eligible donors can schedule an appointment through their free Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Or you can find a blood drive in your area here.
For anyone who would like to host a blood drive, information can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming Blood Drives
Craig County
Vinita
12/11/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 314 West Canadian Avenue
Welch
11/27/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Welch High School, 707 South Curtis
Creek County
Bristow
12/11/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 226 E. 6th Street
Sapulpa
11/14/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Central Technology Center, 1720 S. Main
11/15/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Central Technology Center, 1720 S. Main
Delaware County
Grove
11/27/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grove Community Center, 104 West 3rd
Jay
12/12/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Jay Community Center, 429 South 9th
Mayes County
Salina
11/14/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salina High School, 910 N. Saltwell
Muskogee County
Muskogee
12/13/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston Street
Nowata County
Nowata
11/29/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jane Phillips Nowata Health Center, 237 S. Locust Street
Okmulgee County
Beggs
12/14/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Beggs High School, 1201 West 9th Street
Osage County
Hominy
11/20/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 202 South Price Street
Skiatook
12/6/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Skiatook First United Methodist Church, 1007 S Osage Street
Ottawa County
Afton
11/28/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Afton High School, 410 S Main
Miami
12/13/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 200 B St. NW
Pawnee County
Cleveland
12/13/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 100 S. Division
Pittsburg County
McAlester
12/2/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Life Church, 1300 S George Nigh Expy
Rogers County
Claremore
11/15/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., BancFirst Lynn Riggs, 1698 S. Lynn Riggs Blvd.
11/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillcrest Hospital Claremore Education Center, 1415 N. Muskogee Place
12/2/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1615 N. Hwy 88
12/4/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Claremore Church of the Nazarene, 1336 N. Dorothy Avenue
Oologah
11/25/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Oologah United Methodist Church, 5834 E. 410 Rd.
Tulsa County
Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street
Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Bixby
11/18/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Evergreen Baptist Church, 10301 E 111th St So.
12/7/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dr. Andreas Chiropractic, 8222 E. 103rd St.
Broken Arrow
11/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Scott Rice, 2900- A N. Hemlock Circle
12/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ninowski Recreational Center, 1025 West Kenosha
12/8/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Heights at Battle Creek, 1800 West Granger Street
12/12/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Park Community Center, 1500 South Main
12/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. John Broken Arrow, 1000 W Boise Circle
12/14/2018: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., FlightSafety International, 700 N 9th St
12/14/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tulsa Tech Broken Arrow, 4000 W. Florence
Jenks
11/19/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jenks City Hall, 211 N. Elm St.
Owasso
11/19/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Owasso Library, 103 W. Broadway
Tulsa
11/13/2018: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mary K Chapman Health Plaza, 1819 E 19th St.
11/13/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Tulsa Job Corps Center, 1133 N Lewis Ave
11/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary K Chapman Health Plaza, 1819 E 19th St.
11/17/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bellarose, 18001 East 51st. Street
11/17/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Promenade Mall, 4107 S. Yale Ave.
11/17/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial
11/18/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bernsen Center, 700 South Boston
11/18/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Bernards Catholic Church, 4001 East 101st St.
11/20/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berryhill High School, 3128 S. 63rd W Ave
11/23/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Best Buy Tulsa Hills, 7208 S.Olympia Ave
11/24/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial
11/29/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Eastgate Metroplex, 14002 E. 21st Street
12/1/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 12110 E. 7th Street
12/1/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial
12/4/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Montereau, 6800 S. Granite Ave
12/6/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Two Warren, 6120 South Yale Avenue
12/8/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Promenade Mall, 4107 S. Yale Ave.
12/8/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial
12/12/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jim Glover on the River, 707 W 51st St.
12/15/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Best Buy Store 221, 10303 E 71st Street
12/15/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial
Wagoner County
Wagoner
11/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Christian Church, 415 NE 2nd Street
Washington County
Bartlesville
11/19/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 601 South Jennings
11/28/2018: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Jane Phillips Medical Center, 3500 E. Frank Phillips Blvd.
11/28/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jane Phillips Medical Center, 3500 E. Frank Phillips Blvd.
12/3/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 601 South Jennings