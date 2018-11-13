The American Red Cross says it is facing a severe blood shortage and donors are urgently needed, as well as volunteers to host blood drives.

During the months of September and October, “the Red Cross collected over 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than what hospitals needed,” the organization said in a news release.

“This time of year, as many give thanks for family, friends and good health, it’s important to remember that patients across the country cannot survive without your generosity,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services.  “From traumas to ongoing cancer treatments, the need for blood doesn’t stop for the holidays.  People can give back – and help those in need – by making a lifesaving blood or platelet donation now and hosting a blood drive in the weeks to come.”

The organization says donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O.

The Red Cross estimates that more than 4,000 blood drives across the country, including more than 60 in Oklahoma, will be needed to keep the shortage from lasting through the winter.

How To Help

The Red Cross says eligible donors can schedule an appointment through their free Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Or you can find a blood drive in your area here.

For anyone who would like to host a blood drive, information can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Upcoming Blood Drives

Craig County

Vinita

12/11/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 314 West Canadian Avenue

Welch

11/27/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Welch High School, 707 South Curtis

Creek County

Bristow

12/11/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 226 E. 6th Street

Sapulpa

11/14/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Central Technology Center, 1720 S. Main

11/15/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Central Technology Center, 1720 S. Main

Delaware County

Grove

11/27/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grove Community Center, 104 West 3rd

Jay

12/12/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Jay Community Center, 429 South 9th

Mayes County

Salina

11/14/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salina High School, 910 N. Saltwell

Muskogee County

Muskogee

12/13/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston Street

Nowata County

Nowata

11/29/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jane Phillips Nowata Health Center, 237 S. Locust Street

Okmulgee County

Beggs

12/14/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Beggs High School, 1201 West 9th Street

Osage County

Hominy

11/20/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 202 South Price Street

Skiatook

12/6/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Skiatook First United Methodist Church, 1007 S Osage Street

Ottawa County

Afton

11/28/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Afton High School, 410 S Main

Miami

12/13/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 200 B St. NW

Pawnee County

Cleveland

12/13/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 100 S. Division

Pittsburg County

McAlester

12/2/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Life Church, 1300 S George Nigh Expy

Rogers County

Claremore

11/15/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., BancFirst Lynn Riggs, 1698 S. Lynn Riggs Blvd.

11/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillcrest Hospital Claremore Education Center, 1415 N. Muskogee Place

12/2/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1615 N. Hwy 88

12/4/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Claremore Church of the Nazarene, 1336 N. Dorothy Avenue

Oologah

11/25/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Oologah United Methodist Church, 5834 E. 410 Rd.

Tulsa County

Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Bixby

11/18/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Evergreen Baptist Church, 10301 E 111th St So.

12/7/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dr. Andreas Chiropractic, 8222 E. 103rd St.

Broken Arrow

11/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Scott Rice, 2900- A N. Hemlock Circle

12/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ninowski Recreational Center, 1025 West Kenosha

12/8/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Heights at Battle Creek, 1800 West Granger Street

12/12/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Park Community Center, 1500 South Main

12/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. John Broken Arrow, 1000 W Boise Circle

12/14/2018: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., FlightSafety International, 700 N 9th St

12/14/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tulsa Tech Broken Arrow, 4000 W. Florence

Jenks

11/19/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jenks City Hall, 211 N. Elm St.

Owasso

11/19/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Owasso Library, 103 W. Broadway

Tulsa

11/13/2018: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mary K Chapman Health Plaza, 1819 E 19th St.

11/13/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Tulsa Job Corps Center, 1133 N Lewis Ave

11/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary K Chapman Health Plaza, 1819 E 19th St.

11/17/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bellarose, 18001 East 51st. Street

11/17/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Promenade Mall, 4107 S. Yale Ave.

11/17/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial

11/18/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bernsen Center, 700 South Boston

11/18/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Bernards Catholic Church, 4001 East 101st St.

11/20/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berryhill High School, 3128 S. 63rd W Ave

11/23/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Best Buy Tulsa Hills, 7208 S.Olympia Ave

11/24/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial

11/29/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Eastgate Metroplex, 14002 E. 21st Street

12/1/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 12110 E. 7th Street

12/1/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial

12/4/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Montereau, 6800 S. Granite Ave

12/6/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Two Warren, 6120 South Yale Avenue

12/8/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Promenade Mall, 4107 S. Yale Ave.

12/8/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial

12/12/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jim Glover on the River, 707 W 51st St.

12/15/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Best Buy Store 221, 10303 E 71st Street

12/15/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial

Wagoner County

Wagoner

11/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Christian Church, 415 NE 2nd Street

Washington County

Bartlesville

11/19/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 601 South Jennings

11/28/2018: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Jane Phillips Medical Center, 3500 E. Frank Phillips Blvd.

11/28/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jane Phillips Medical Center, 3500 E. Frank Phillips Blvd.

12/3/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 601 South Jennings