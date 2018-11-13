News
John 3:16 Needs Turkeys, Other Thanksgiving Dishes For Families
TULSA, Oklahoma - John 3:16 Mission is in desperate need of Thanksgiving turkeys to give to families in need.
Their goal is to collect 4,000 turkeys, but right now, they say they only have about 100.
John 3:16 says they are also in need of Thanksgiving side dishes, like green beans and stuffing.
“Tulsa is the most generous community in the nation,” said Rev. Steve Whitaker from John 3:16. “There’s no question that’s true and I know, when they hear this, they’re going to go out and they’re going to make a difference.”
You can find more information about ways to help here.