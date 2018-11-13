Historic Tulsa Fire Station To Be Renovated
TULSA, Oklahoma - An old Tulsa fire station that's been closed for more than 50 years is being renovated. A local developer bought the art-deco building and plans to give it a second life.
It's Tulsa's old fire station 13 on Charles Page Boulevard and it's been vacant since the mid-1960's. Chad and Jackie Potter have owned it for about a month and they've got a plan.
"Our intention is to restore it exactly like it was in 1933 when it was built," said Chad.
And they know what that is thanks to some help from the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture. The foundation provided some old photos. One from 1934 shows it soon after it was built.
They plan on making it into an event center.
“Birthday parties, dinner parties, company events ... when it's nice outside you can have the outdoor space and the indoor space as well," Jackie said.
When they bought the station they also bought the lot on the west and the vacant lot on the east, so there’s plenty of room to do what they want. The old building has some cool features they are gonna save like the hose tower and the locker room where the firefighters hung their gear. And just for fun, they've bought a 1936 Chevy fire engine.
The owners said their plan is to have the work done and the facility available to the public by late spring or early summer.