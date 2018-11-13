Police Identify Oklahoma Teens Seen In Viral Video Damaging Vehicles
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police say they have identified the Moore teenagers who recorded themselves throwing rocks and beer bottles at vehicles. Detectives are investigating to see if they will face felony charges.
According to police, the teenagers were driving around in their car, throwing objects at both parked and moving vehicles in Oklahoma City. The video one of the teenagers originally posted on Snapchat has now been shared and viewed thousands of times.
"Everybody in the country saw it," said Gene Stafford.
The video is how he figured out what happened to his truck, he said. Stafford got into his pickup Saturday morning and saw the windshield was broken.
"It was just smashed, cracked all to pieces," he said.
After further investigation, Stafford found a dent in his hood, and his windshield wiper was broken. A big rock lying nearby looked very much like the one one of the teenagers was throwing in the video.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says they know of at least three victims.
Jerrell Brewer believes the teens threw a bottle and dented his pickup.
"Driver's side front door, right underneath the window," he explained. "They were trying to hit the window, but they missed it by an inch and hit the door."
Police said if the damage is more than $1,000, the teens could face felony charges.
"Investigators will talk to the victims to see how much damage was done to each vehicle, interview the involved people and see where it goes from there," explained MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
It will ultimately be up to the district attorney what punishment the teens may get or if they could end up in jail.
Stafford, who has a $1,000 insurance deductible on his truck, said he would at least like to see them reimburse him for the damages.
"I’d like for them to maybe pay for it," he said.
Police said one teen is 18, one is about to turn 18, and they don't have an age for the third one.