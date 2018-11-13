Manhunt Under Way For Suspect In Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Seminole and Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputies are on the hunt for a man they say may be armed and dangerous.
According to authorities, Ted Alan Holt Jr. fled from deputies who were trying to serve him with several warrants. Officials said Holt fled the vehicle he was driving and is believed to be in possession of a rifle.
The perimeter of their search is near where Holt crashed his vehicle during a pursuit, just northeast of Earlsboro, close to the Seminole and Pottawatomie County line.
Holt was arrested earlier this year for a variety of drug possession and burglary complaints. In February, law enforcement found Holt in a car with more than 18 grams of meth and 98 grams of marijuana along with other drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
Police ask if you see anything suspicious in the area to call 911 immediately. Do not approach the suspect.