9 Arrested After Tulsa Police Execute Multiple Warrants In 24 Hours
TULSA, Oklahoma - Nine people are in jail following a warrant sweep by the Tulsa Police Special Investigations Unit.
They say seven warrants were served in the past 24 hours.
“Just one investigation can lead to multiple other investigations or multiple other search warrants for an investigation,” said Officer Danny Bean.
Police say seven of the people arrested were identified to be connected to an investigation involving drugs, guns, and cash.
“You get these kinds of things off the street, and you get these kinds of people off the street that are using the guns for the drugs,” said Bean.
The seven they’ve identified were picked up while four search warrants were executed.
Police say Teddy Dixon and Melisa Duke were picked up on meth trafficking charges. Officers also recovered guns and cash.
Officers also picked up Jorge Olmos-Flores, Amy Bearshead, and Lena Warledo for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, they say.
Then, throughout the day, officers say they picked up several others, including Justin Larson and Templeton Bishop for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Officer Bean says these high-risk search warrants take a lot of manpower to execute.
“You never know what’s going to happen,” he said, “so these are prepped really particularly so every officer knows what they’re going to do and how to do it.”
The Special Investigations Division is typically assigned to narcotics and vice violations, but an increasingly big part of their job is tracking down meth labs and drug trafficking rings.
“These officers work extremely hard, extremely long hours on investigations that either get presented to them or they come up with themselves,” said Bean.
Police say this investigation is ongoing, so there could be more arrests.