News
Tulsa Building Under Renovation To Become Medical Marijuana Dispensary Catches Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire near East 15th Street and the Broken Arrow Expressway Tuesday evening.
Part of the building houses a physical therapy office and another part is under renovation to become a medical marijuana dispensary.
The owner says he was inside when the building started filling with smoke.
Firefighters say they arrived at the scene at around 7:15 p.m. and got the fire under control within about 15 minutes.
The owner says he had been smelling an electrical odor throughout the day, but he thought it was due to the construction.
Firefighters say they respond to a lot of electrical fires this time of year.