Crime
Man's Death In Pushmataha County Under Investigation
ANTLERS, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Pushmataha County Sheriff's Office in investigating a homicide.
The OSBI tells KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas, the body of Richard Daryl Medlock, 34, was found dead early Tuesday at a residence in Albion.
Sheriff BJ Hedgecock stated on his Facebook page, deputies discovered Medlock's body at about 2 a.m.
Neither the sheriff's or the OSBI released any further details, but say both department's are following up on several leads.