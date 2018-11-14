Muskogee Schools Awarded $1.16 Million T-Mobile EmpowerED Grant
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee Public Schools is getting a big boost in technology.
The district is getting $1.6-million EmpowerED initiative from T-Mobile to make sure all students have access to high-speed Internet at home.
“This is incredible for our students and will close a gap in technology that we otherwise could not have accomplished without T-Mobile,” said Dr. Jarod Mendenhall, Superintendent of Muskogee Public Schools.
Students will get an unlimited Wi-Fi hot spot, so they can study and have access to homework assignments.
“I am excited that many of our students who did not have reliable, high-speed internet access will now be able to complete homework assignments, do research and be able to stay on track with their studies,” said Dr, Mendenhall.