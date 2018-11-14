California's 'Camp Fire' Death Toll Jumps To 48
SACRAMENTO, California - The "Camp Fire" in northern California has scorched some 130,000 acres and is 35 percent contained, according to officials Tuesday night.
In addition, the "Camp Fire" death toll has now reached 48. Statewide there are a total of 50 deaths.
Some 9,000 firefighters have been battling the wildfires, which have become the deadliest and costliest in state history. Search teams have been using power saws and cadaver dogs to try to locate victims of the "Camp Fire."
Those who survived have been scrambling to find a place to stay. In Southern California, evacuation orders were lifted for many of the areas affected by the "Woolsey Fire," but some came home only to be told to leave again.
California wildfires fast facts:
Camp Fire
Location: Butte County
130,000 acres burned
35 percent contained
48 fatalities confirmed, 3 firefighters injured
228 people unaccounted for
8,817 structures destroyed, 7,600 of them homes
Woolsey Fire
Location: Los Angeles County, Ventura County
97,114 acres burned (roughly the size of Denver)
40 percent contained
2 fatalities confirmed, 3 firefighters injured
Some 370 structures destroyed, 57,000 in danger
Hill Fire
Location: Ventura County
4,531 acres burned
92 percent contained