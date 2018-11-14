News
LA Rams Quarterback 'Halle Berry' Play Call
Wednesday, November 14th 2018, 3:15 AM CST
SEATTLE, Washington - If you watch NFL football, you know the quarterback often comes to the line of scrimmage and changes the play.
it's called an audible, and it usually involves some sort of "barked out" signal.
Check out what Rams quarterback Jared Goff yelled out during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
"Halle Berry. Halle Berry. Halle Berry."
Goff's code words were "Halle Berry," who saw this and tweeted Goff, "What's a Halle Berry?"
He tweeted back, "My favorite play of all time."