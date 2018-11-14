'Secret Sister' Gift Exchange On Facebook Returns And It's A Scam
NEW YORK - A gift exchange circulating again on social media asks users to send one gift valued at $10 or more to their "Secret Sister," promising up to 36 presents in return. It seems like a great way to spread the holiday cheer, but it's not. It's a scam.
"Anyone want to join in on this fun?" one version of the post reads. "You have to buy one gift valued of at least $10 and send it to your secret sis. (Hello, Amazon!) you will then receive 6-36 gifts in return."
The post, obtained by CBS News, encouraged users to comment, "I'm In," for more information; but doing so could lead to disappointment when participants receive very few or no presents in return for their efforts.
The scam, which became popular in late 2015, is a pyramid scheme posing as holiday fun.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service explained the scam in a 2015 post on Facebook.
It's also illegal, according to the Better Business Bureau.
What seems like a fun way to gift-give during the holidays may leave participants out at least $10 — and provide scammers with your home address, leading to more trouble down the road.