Sand Springs Family Forced Out Into Cold Due To House Fire
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - A family and their pets are safe after a fire heavily damaged their Sand Springs home early Wednesday.
The home is located in the 800 block of North Franklin Avenue.
Firefighters says the fire was caused by a water heater that blew up. They say four adults and three pets were in the house, but they all got out safely.
Sand Springs firefighters arrived and were able to quickly put the fire out.
Firefighters say the heater had been acting up lately.
"She's had trouble with it over the last couple of weeks and had trouble keeping it lit," Sand Springs Fire Captain Shelby Baughn said.
Firefighters say the family should be able to return to the home in the next couple of weeks. The American Red Cross was called in to help the family find a place to stay.
Firefighters say there was another fire at this home in the past.