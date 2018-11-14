TULSA, Oklahoma - Temps are back down into the cellar this morning with most locations reporting the lower teens north and the upper teens to lower 20s around the metro southward. These readings will more than likely be the coldest of season for some but not all the northern sections this morning. Winds are generally light. A 10 mph breeze would drop us quickly into the single digit wind chills this morning. Later today we’ll make some progress compared to yesterday’s highs but will continue to be rather cold with highs in the upper 30s east and some lower 40s west. The main upper level trough that brought the snow and cold air to the state is very close to eastern Oklahoma and should produce some clouds this morning into later today along the eastern quadrant of the state while western sections will remain sunny. The metro may on the boundary of some clouds but will call it mostly sunny with highs later today near the upper 30s or lower 40s. We’ll place a 38 on the map for the metro.