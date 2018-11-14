Tulsa Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend During A Struggle, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police investigate a shooting that happened during a struggle inside an east Tulsa home early Wednesday.
Officers were called to the home in the 12600 block of East 15th Street just after 5:20 a.m.
Police say a woman, told officers when she answered the door, her ex-boyfriend pushed his way inside. She told police, when he assaulted her, she grabbed her gun and shot him once.
TPD says a woman shot her ex-boyfriend after he forced his way into her home near 15th and 129th E Ave. The woman told police he assaulted her so she grabbed a pistol and shot him. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/eUe0ob1n12— Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) November 14, 2018
Officers arrived and found the victim inside the home with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken by EMSA to a Tulsa hospital.
Police say the man was conscious and responsive when he was transported.