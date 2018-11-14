TULSA, Oklahoma - Police investigate a shooting that happened during a struggle inside an east Tulsa home early Wednesday.

Officers were called to the home in the 12600 block of East 15th Street just after 5:20 a.m.

Police say a woman, told officers when she answered the door, her ex-boyfriend pushed his way inside.  She told police, when he assaulted her, she grabbed her gun and shot him once.

Officers arrived and found the victim inside the home with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.  He was taken by EMSA to a Tulsa hospital.

Police say the man was conscious and responsive when he was transported.