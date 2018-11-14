Chick-Fil-A Partners With DoorDash To Offer Delivery Service In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - You can now "Eat Mor Chikin" than ever before as Chick-fil-A announces its teaming with DoorDash to make deliveries to customers in the Tulsa area.
Tulsa is one of 132 cities nationwide where Chick-fil-A and DoorDash are offering delivery.
“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”
Deliveries will be made to customers within a 10-minute radius of participating restaurants. The delivery service started Tuesday.
Tulsa residents can download the DoorDash app, then place an order.