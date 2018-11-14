TULSA, Oklahoma - The Rock & Read fundraiser in Tulsa is Saturday, November 17th.  

The event raises money for a program that delivers books to Tulsa students during the summer months, when they're away from school.

Wednesday morning, Lisa Shotts and Kirby MacKenzie stopped 6 In The Morning to talks about the fundraiser and Gaining Ground.

The fundraiser starts at 8 p.m. at the Welltown Brewery at 114 West Archer Street. 

For tickets, visit this website.