Rock & Read Fundraiser Previewed On 6 In The Morning
Wednesday, November 14th 2018, 8:03 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Rock & Read fundraiser in Tulsa is Saturday, November 17th.
The event raises money for a program that delivers books to Tulsa students during the summer months, when they're away from school.
Wednesday morning, Lisa Shotts and Kirby MacKenzie stopped 6 In The Morning to talks about the fundraiser and Gaining Ground.
The fundraiser starts at 8 p.m. at the Welltown Brewery at 114 West Archer Street.
For tickets, visit this website.