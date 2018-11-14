News
Fire, Explosion Reported In Chouteau Area
Wednesday, November 14th 2018, 10:37 AM CST
CHOUTEAU, Oklahoma - Mayes County emergency agencies confirm they are working a fire in the Chouteau area. Pryor Creek Fire Department and Pryor Police are at the scene of the fire which is across from GRDA in the 300 block of Pryor Creek Loop.
An outbuilding of a rural home is a total loss after an explosion and fire. We don't yet know the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries.
The home is near the Neosho River north of Highway 412.
The Mayes County Sheriff's Office has been called in to assist.