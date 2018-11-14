Crime
Phone Scammers Targeting Owasso Residents, Police Say
Wednesday, November 14th 2018, 11:06 AM CST
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police say scammers are "spoofing" the City of Owasso's telephone number and calling people trying to get money. The department has gotten several reports of the scam Wednesday morning, according to Deputy Chief of Police Jason B. Woodruff.
"These calls are not coming from the Owasso Police Department," Woodruff said in a news release.
"In most cases, the caller claims to be from the police department, claims that a relative has been arrested or injured in an accident, and attempts to solicit the money via credit card or wire transfer," he said.
The deputy chief recommends hanging up on the caller - and not giving them any personal information.