News
Downtown Tulsa Building Scheduled For Renovation
Wednesday, November 14th 2018, 11:56 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A downtown architecture and construction firm has bought and will renovate the old Bank of Commerce building back to its original state. It's located at 10 East 3rd Street in downtown Tulsa.
The company, Design-Build Evolutions, has about 40 employees who will move into the building. They were approved for historic renovation tax credits, which made the project doable, they said.
The old columns of the bank building are still there, covered by metal front. Renovations on the building are scheduled to begin in January with an estimated completion date in the fall of 2019, a representative of the company said.