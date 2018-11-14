Mounds Man Sentenced For Pipe Bombs Left In Car Outside Courthouse
TULSA, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma man was sentenced Wednesday in conspiring with his son to manufacture and possess pipe bombs that were planted inside a woman's vehicle.
Berry Albert Nichols pleaded guilty to the offense, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Oklahoma.
The 54-year-old Mounds resident was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by two years of supervised released.
Court records Berry and Christopher Nichols made the pipe bombs in May, 2017. They were planted in a woman's car that was parked outside the Creek County courthouse.
Police said the live IEDs were made of PVC pipes filled with explosive powder and BBs. Berry Nichols admitted to buying the items needed to make the explosives and putting them together with his son, according to an affidavit.
He was trying to scare the woman who was opposing him in a custody battle, records show.
"Pipe bombs are illegal improvised explosive devices no matter the intended use," said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
"The danger pipe bombs present is real and could result in someone’s death or severe injury. We are satisfied with this sentence and the accountability it brings to Mr. Nichols. We are fortunate no one was injured by his pipe bombs. Our local law enforcement partners and the ATF did a tremendous job during this investigation and in rendering these devices safe."
Christopher Nichols was sentenced to 44 years in prison and two years probation for the crime of conspiring to unlawfully manufacture and possess the two IEDs.