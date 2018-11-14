News
Muskogee Police Release Names Of Officers Involved In Deadly Shooting
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - The Muskogee Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in a deadly shooting earlier this week.
Police say the officers were attempting to arrest Andrew Kana for several felony warrants on November 12th.
They say while Sergeant Ron Yates was attempting to handcuff Kana, Kana pulled out a handgun. The department says Sgt. Yates then shot Kana, killing him.
Police say Officer Taylor Mills and Officer Jared Jones were also at the scene to assist with the arrest.
They say the incident is being investigated and the evidence will but submitted to the Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office to be reviewed.