Crime
Man Pleads No Contest To 1st-Degree Murder Charges In Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man charged with murder has decided to not contest the charges.
On November 9th, Chance Barrett entered a plea of no contest to a charge of first-degree murder, according to court records.
Barrett was charged with the August 2017 murder of Helen Pasdach at her Claremore-area home.
Investigators say Barrett had been arrested on other complaints after the murder and, while in custody at the Rogers County Jail, confessed to the killing to other inmates.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in January of 2019.