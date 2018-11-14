Mom Of Newborn, 4-Year-Old In Need Of Help After OKC Apt. Ransacked
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating the burglary of a new mother’s Southwest Oklahoma City apartment. There are no suspects, but the victim hopes someone will step forward with information.
Jasmine Banks came home from the hospital on Saturday after being treated for complications from her baby’s birth. She found her front door wide open.
“I just don’t feel safe right now,” said Banks.
The thieves pushed in an air conditioning unit and crawled through a window to get inside the apartment.
Banks first noticed her televisions and gaming system were missing from the living room and bedroom. The thieves also swiped her newborn daughter's diapers and wipes.
“Her swing and bouncer, rocker” said Banks. “Everything was gone that was in the living room.”
They also took a breast pump and a camera that had photos from her baby's birth.
“I walked out after that and was just devastated,” said Banks. “Out of anger, I was kicking my car, the fence. Just trying to let it out. The anger, sadness, all my emotions out at once.”
An officer came by to take a report. He was shocked at the brazen crime.
“This one particularly pulled at the heart strings of the officer,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “This was somebody who was really trying to get by and had items, even as essential as diapers, stolen from her.”
The burglars also stole her son's cereal and milk. She had to explain to the 4-year-old what happened.
“I was like, ‘Some bad guys came in and took stuff out of the house’,” said Banks. “He was like, ‘OK,’ and walked out of the house.”
The apartment management said they have a courtesy patrol but would not comment if the burglary happened while security was on duty.
Banks' family has started a GoFundMe page to help. Click here if you would like to donate.