Police Searching For Answers After Man Shot Outside Tulsa Hotel
TULSA, Oklahoma - Family and friends are looking for answers after a man was found shot in his car outside a Tulsa hotel. Police say the victim, Alfred Seymore died at the hospital.
Friends say Alfred “Trey” Seymore was a good man who was just days away from moving to Dallas for a new job.
Keaton Sullivan says his best friend Trey was big-hearted, outgoing and a had a smile that's impossible to forget.
"It was enormous. Every time. It was never a close-mouthed smile. It was always in your face, you have to see that this is my joy and you know, share it with me," said Sullivan.
Trey had big dreams for his life and while he didn't get the chance to accomplish all of them Keaton says the impact Trey made on the people around him will last forever.
"I am a cancer survivor. I was diagnosed at 17 and Trey was with me through every part of it,” said Sullivan. "Trey was my best friend. My brother, really."
Police say someone found Trey on Monday shot inside a car at the Candlewood Suites near 71st and Mingo. He died at the hospital the next day.
His family and friends say they don't know why Trey was even at the hotel and say they are desperate for answers.
"I still can't comprehend, that it's like real," said Sullivan.
Trey's murder is Tulsa's 50th homicide of 2018 a number that's down considerably from last year this time when investigators were working their 75th homicide.
"You could probably correlate the community relations, good community service and more officers out on the streets are really helping us curb a lot of the violent activity that we have seen in the past," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell.
Police haven't made any arrests. They say they're were getting misleading information from several people they interviewed but say the investigation is back on track now.
"He never let anything bring him down or knock him down and keep him down...that is what he did and that is what I will continue to do," said Sullivan.
If you know anything that can help homicide detectives call Crime Stoppers.