Gilcrease Museum Hosts Naturalization Ceremony
TULSA, Oklahoma - On Wednesday, 40 Tulsans became American citizens at a naturalization ceremony at the Gilcrease Museum. Typically the ceremonies are done inside a courthouse.
But, a few times a year they move the ceremony to another location like the Gilcrease.
"Courtrooms are designed to be somber, they're designed to be serious," said U.S. Judge Terry Michael. "This a place of celebration; it's a place of happiness. It's open. It's airy."
The Gilcrease Museum recently opened an exhibition "Americans All!" which features immigrant artwork including some who recently became citizens.