“I’m hoping I can help those kids get to the finish line and get a little closure and help them get through the tests they’re taking at the end of the year. I think it’s the least I can do. I owe them because they have worked pretty hard for me,” said Waldron. “It’s been my home and I’ve been very privileged and fortunate for the children who have come through my classroom, so, yeah, this will be the end of an era.”