Tulsa Couple Says Post Office Won't Deliver Their Mail
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Green Country couple is fed up because the post office won’t deliver their mail. They say their mailbox should not have been empty every day for the past two weeks.
Sean and Kayla Ault say they have been fighting this battle all month. On Wednesday the postal service said the reason behind all of this is an animal.
Sean and his wife Kayla say they are frustrated.
"Me and my wife have regularly, routinely been going to the downtown post office trying to figure out where our mail is," said Sean.
For weeks they say no mail has been delivered to their mailbox.
"Last time we got mail was on October 30th and they say that all of our mail has been delivered," said Sean. "It's very frustrating whenever your bills are behind because you are not getting your bills in the mail,” said Sean.
Ault says the Postal Service told them that their mailbox is in the right spot but the issue has to do with more than mailbox location. The Postal Office even showed pictures of the letter carrier who they say refuses to walk up the stairs and instead puts their mail in a different location.
"While our letter carriers are vigilant and dedicated, occasionally we are forced to stop mail delivery at an address if our employee is threatened by a vicious dog. The owner may be asked to pick up the mail at the Post Office until the carrier is assured the pet has been restrained," said the Post Officer in a statement.
Both Sean and his wife say their dog is not a violent animal and says he's inside most of the time. The area where they say the dog is tied up, would not allow it to get near the mailbox.
In the meantime, the postal service says they are addressing this incident with both Sean and his Wife who just want their mail.
"We just ask to get our mail we haven't been rude to anybody or pushy," said Sean.