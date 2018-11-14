News
Tulsa Police K9 Units Receive New Pepper Ball Guns
Wednesday, November 14th 2018, 9:26 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa’s K9 officers now have new pepper ball guns.
Police say 50 guns were given to officers thanks to a grant.
The chemical agent the new guns fire is the same one used by TPD for almost 20 years, but they say these pistols are a more accurate and reliable way to deliver the pepper balls.
“We’re trying to put as many de-escalation tools as we can into the officers’ hands, so they don’t have to use greater force,” said Sergeant Mike Parsons.
Tulsa K9 units are the first to get these new pistols because they’re often alone, but the department says it plans to supply them to all other officers, as well.