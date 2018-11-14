News
Food Pantry Helps Students In Need At Tulsa's Langston University
TULSA, Oklahoma - A food pantry has opened its doors to students in need at Langston University in Tulsa.
Thanksgiving care packages were given to students on Wednesday, full of turkey, dressing, and other holiday items.
Michael Egan is the president of the Khan Ohana Foundation, which he says works to build food security among Tulsa students.
He says the foundation is made of just a few families trying to help out their neighbors.
“We’re also open to donations,” he said. “Right now, there’s four of us running it, with a few volunteers, but we’re doing what we can to improve the lives of people here in Tulsa.”
The foundation also provides food services for TCC students.